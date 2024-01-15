How cold did it get on Sunday? National Weather Service has temperatures from across Iowa

Sunday was the coldest day across Iowa in several years. Pre-dawn lows were more than 20 degrees below zero in parts of Iowa.

The cold will linger on for the rest of the week, with Tuesday the only day expected to have a low above zero in Des Moines ― and that will be a measly 1 degree.

Here are some of the bone-chilling lows the National Weather Service recorded, most of them from local airports. Wind chills ranged as low as 45 degrees below zero.

-21 Pocahontas.

-20 Atlantic.

-20 Boone.

-20 Chariton.

-20 Denison.

-20 Ottumwa.

-19 Allerton.

-19 Carroll.

-19 Centerville.

-19 Ottumwa.

-18 Audubon.

-18 Cedar Rapids.

-18 Centerville.

-18 Creston.

-18 Fort Dodge.

-18 Lamoni.

-18 Knoxville.

-18 Marshalltown.

-18 Newton.

-18 Osceola.

-18 Toledo.

-18 Webster City.

-17 Algona.

-17 Ames.

-17 Ankeny.

-17 Clarion.

-17 Council Bluffs.

-17 Des Moines.

-17 Estherville.

-17 Marshalltown.

-17 Pella.

-17 Perry.

-17 Osceola.

-16 Grinnell.

-16 Grundy Center.

-16 Iowa City.

-16 Mount Ayr.

-16 Sac City.

-15 Davenport.

-15 Dubuque.

-15 Forest City.

-15 Guthrie Center.

-15 Hampton.

-15 Iowa Falls.

-15 Mason City.

-14. Waterloo.

