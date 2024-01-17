How cold does it need to be for Central Ohio schools to close? It depends on who you ask.

Over 30 school districts around Columbus closed Wednesday as the National Weather Service reported wind chills as cold as -8 degrees. But just how cold do temperatures need to get be for schools to close?

The answer to that question, it turns out, is hard to come by. Many schools don’t publicize a hard temperature range for school closures. Much to the chagrin of students looking for an extra day off classes, what might be too cold for one district, might be perfectly fine for another.

Abby Day, 13, of Worthington sled rides at Olentangy Park in Worthington on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Upper Arlington City Schools – which chose to remain open Wednesday – is one of a few districts that clearly states how cold it needs to get before they shut down the district. It states on its website that school officials consider closing schools when wind chills drop to a brisk -22 degrees. However, the district left itself some wiggle room.

“Keep in mind this is a general guideline and the decision to close or delay school can be impacted by many other factors such as snow, ice and building conditions,” the district states on its website.

District officials say they often check road conditions early in the morning by driving around in the ice and snow. They also reach out to the city and police department for guidance and speak with other local school districts.

Westerville City Schools, which also reamined open Wednesday, says on its website that wind chills -15 degrees or below during peak walking-to-school hours are given "special consideration" in closing schools due to the risk of frostbite.

Columbus City Schools does not publish any temperature guidelines. That’s because sources often report different wind chill factors in the same area, the district says on its website. The district also notes that schools can typically remain open when the air temperature is below zero.

When closing schools, Columbus City Schools considers several factors, including:

Weather forecasts

Whether conditions are expected to improve

Road conditions

Impact on the transportation fleet

Whether buildings have electricity, heat and water

Accumulated snow and ice, and the district’s ability to clear sidewalks

Temperature and wind chill factor

South-Western City Schools announced Tuesday that schools would be closed Wednesday, citing projected wind chill. The district lists guidelines very similar to those Columbus City School uses, including building conditions, road conditions, snow or ice accumulation and weather predictions.

Like Columbus City Schools, the district does not publish temperature or wind chill guidelines because those can vary by source.

Does Ohio provide guidelines for schools to close when it's cold?

The Ohio Department of Education doesn’t list hard and fast rules for closing schools based on cold weather, making the decision a mostly local one.

It does lay out guidelines for how schools should deal with lost teaching hours. School closures are measured in hours, not days, and districts are encouraged to schedule excess hours so that a few snow days don’t put them behind minimum hour requirements.

Central Ohio winter-weather outlook for the coming days

Good news for parents with cooped-up kids: the weather should warm somewhat as the week progresses. The bad news is that snow is likely for later this week.

Wednesday’s wind chill advisory lifted at 10 a.m. The National Weather Service predicts sunny weather for the rest of the day with a high near 23. Wind gusts could reach 29 mph.

Wednesday night should bring a low of around 20 degrees with wind gusts as high as 21 mph.

A 50% chance of snow is predicted for Thursday, with less than an inch of snow accumulation possible and a high near 28. Overnight temperatures could drop to 23, and an inch or two of snow accumulation is possible.

More snow is likely before 1 p.m. Friday, which is forecasted to be mostly cloudy with a high around 26 degrees. Another inch or two of snow could accumulate, and temperatures could drop to 10 degrees overnight.

Saturday is forecasted to be partly sunny with a high near 18 and a low around 7.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 23 and a low around 15.

