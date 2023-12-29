Cold to end the week
Temperatures will stay below normal through the day Friday
Keep your patio or porch a lot warmer this season and reclaim the simple joys of sitting outside, even if it's snowy.
Mortgage rates are down again this week — the lowest level since May. The rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage declined to 6.61% from 6.67% the week prior, according to data released by Freddie Mac on Thursday.
Dallas has lost back-to-back games, but hopes for a rebound and a deep playoff run start with the rapid play-calling, command at the line of scrimmage and other key details that have helped its offense hum.
Whether you lean toward Nespresso, K-Cups or brewing by the pot, your morning joe will be easier, breezier and tastier with these picks.
Don't wait, these deals will sell out.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Let’s take a look at how OpenAI and its chatbot have impacted consumer electronics in 2023 and where they might lead the industry in the new year.
Have no fear: It comes with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee. Save $173!
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Are you sitting down? Stop it. These desks can raise or lower with the push of a button. Your body will thank you.
How to handle late bedtimes (or early countdowns), sparkler safety and more.
The turmoil at X under Elon Musk's ownership has given space to rising competitors. But the platform isn’t dead yet.
Three star players are causing fantasy managers headaches as we head into championship week. Andy Behrens looks to provide some clarity and context.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
But the movement can't rest on its laurels going into 2024.
Over 6,700 Amazon shoppers are fans of the retinol and hyaluronic acid formula, too.
It takes the guesswork out of preparing 120+ types of food and even has a magnet so you can stick it to the fridge.
Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus joins Jake Fischer on No Cap Room to recap all five NBA games that took place on Christmas Day.
'Water is the medium in which most of our metabolic processes take place,' says registered dietitian Scott Keatley.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!