Will it get cold enough in Florida this weekend to see iguanas fall? It's possible

Another weekend. Another cold front for Florida.

And this one could be "falling iguana" cold, at least according to one weather forecaster. Yes, that includes South and Southwest Florida, where iguanas are found.

A strong cold front is approaching Florida, and like Tuesday's front, strong winds will make it feel even colder.

Based on current forecasts, iguanas do live where temperatures could be low enough for the reptiles to fall from their perches, especially across Southwest Florida.

Here's what you should know and how to prepare.

Why do iguanas fall from trees?

Iguanas thrive in Florida's warm climate, and they like to sleep in trees.

When temperatures drop into the 30s or 40s, that slows them down or immobilizes them. They stiffen up and lose their grip on branches and fall.

It happens when temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s. They do wake up, though, when it warms up.

'Falling iguanas' in Florida?

*FALLING IGUANAS* possible this weekend in Southwest Florida as the coldest air of the season moves in Sunday morning. We have a pretty sizable iguana population from Sanibel to Cape Coral to Naples. Locally, lows will dip into the 40s, wind chills in the 30s by sunrise. 🥶🦎… pic.twitter.com/PSzk4JZuvN — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) January 18, 2024

Temperatures could fall into the lower 50s in eastern Palm Beach County, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s in and around Lake Okeechobee, according to the National Weather Service.

National Weather Service Meteorologists said Sunday morning could be in the lower 50s along coastal Palm Beach County , with more solid low-to-mid 40-degree temperatures inland and around Lake Okeechobee.

“The main concern is going to be for early Sunday morning,” said Miami-based NWS meteorologist George Rizzuto. “You will wake up Sunday and it will feel like 49 degrees, and then you will really feel the chill as you head inland.”

Winds are forecast to hit 15 mph Saturday, with gusts up to 25 mph. On Sunday, winds could hit 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Green iguanas occur throughout much of the southern half of Florida but are most common near the coast.

Green iguanas appear to be established in much of Central and South Florida, including the Keys, according to the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Green iguana populations now stretch along the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties and along the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

While there have been reports of iguanas as far north as Alachua, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River and St. Lucie counties, these are likely escaped or released captive animals and are unlikely to expand since they are not cold hardy, FWC said.

How cold will it get in Florida this weekend?

The cold front is moving across the state today. It's expected to move through the peninsula this afternoon and evening and could bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Friday night temperatures

Panhandle: Low temperatures are expected to fall into the middle to upper 20s.

North Florida: Low to middle 30s.

Central Florida: Middle to upper 40s.

South Florida: Low 50s to low 60s.

Keys: Middle to upper 60s.

Wind chill advisories have been issued across much of North Florida for late Friday through Saturday morning. Winds could gust up to 20 or 25 mph tonight, making temperatures feel like like 14 to 19 degrees across the Panhandle and in the 20s and 30s across the Big Bend, North Florida and Nature Coast.

Expect even lower temperatures across Florida Saturday, Jan. 20

It's expected to be even colder Saturday.

Central Florida: Low temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

South Florida: Middle 40s to middle 50s.

Keys: Low 60s.

Hard freeze warnings have been issued for the western Panhandle and hard freeze watches for much of the Panhandle and across the Suwannee River Valley. Freeze watches and warnings are in effect across portions of North Florida with temperature as low a 20 degrees possible, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

"Breezy winds gusting to around 15-25 mph will give way to feels-like temperatures in the teens (13-18) across the Florida Panhandle and Northwestern Peninsula, 20s across the rest of the Northern Peninsula and Nature Coast, and upper 20s to low 30s across Central Florida and into South Florida early Sunday morning, likely requiring additional wind chill advisories to be issued," according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Weather warnings and watches issued for Florida

Weekend weather forecasts for your city

Pensacola:

Saturday: High 44, wind chill 15-25. Low 25, wind chill 15-20.

Sunday: High 48; Low 37.

Tallahassee:

Saturday: High 47; Low 26, wind chill as low as 19.

Sunday: High 49; Low 33

Jacksonville:

Saturday: High 50, wind chill as low as 24. Low 30, wind chill as low as 23.

Sunday: High 50; Low 40.

Another cold front is moving across east Central Florida over the weekend, with the coldest temperatures expected Sunday morning.

Daytona Beach:

Saturday: High 53; Low 40.

Sunday: High 58; Low 50.

Melbourne:

Saturday: High 61; Low 46.

Sunday: High 63; Low 56.

Port St. Lucie:

Saturday: High 65; Low 47.

Sunday: High 65; Low 57.

West Palm Beach:

Saturday: High 68; Low 58.

Sunday: High 67; Low 64.

Naples:

Saturday: High 67; Low 45.

Sunday: High 68; Low 56.

Fort Myers:

Saturday: High 64; Low 43.

Sunday: High 65; Low 54.

Sarasota:

Saturday: High 61; Low 39, with wind chill of 32.

Sunday: High 64; Low 51.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Cold front could see iguanas fall