How cold will it be on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Charlotte? What to expect

As 2023 comes to an end, freezing temperatures are expected to return to Charlotte.

Charlotte residents can expect sunny skies with a high of 53 degrees on New Year’s Eve, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

When the countdown to the new year begins, temperatures will drop to around 33 degrees in Charlotte, the NWS says.

New Year’s Day will be a little cooler, with a high of 51 degrees during the day and a low of 29 degrees at night, according to the NWS.

Though New Year’s weekend will be relatively warm, Charlotte won’t come close to breaking any weather records.

The warmest New Year’s Eve on record in Charlotte happened in 2021, when temperatures reached 73 degrees, according to data from the NWS. The coldest New Year’s Eve happened in 1917, when temperatures dipped to 19 degrees.

The record for warmest temperature on New Year’s Day in Charlotte is 78 degrees, which occurred in 1955, and the record for coldest temperature is 10 degrees, which happened in 1928.