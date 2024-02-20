Cold February day predicted for Tuesday, with warmer weather and rain later in week

Northern New Jersey is in for a typical frigid February day on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Fortunately the sun will be out with the high temperature reaching up to 38 degrees in the areas at and near Paramus.

Temperatures will proceed to dip to sub-freezing temperatures with a low of 24 degrees in the evening.

Light winds are in the forecast for the morning and afternoon, and will remain calm at night. According to National Weather Service, "wind chill values between 20 and 30. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon."

The National Weather Service predicts Tuesday will clear and cold.

It is expected to warm up some later this week with temperatures in the mid-high 40s on Thursday and Friday. However, rain is in the forecast those days.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ weather today: Forecast cold and sunny on Tuesday, Feb. 20