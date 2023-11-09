The Cold, Flu, RSV and COVID threaten to be a challenge again

Nov. 9—With the calendar turning over to November and the leaves dismissing themselves from the trees, doctors throughout the county and across the country are gearing up for the fall and winter respiratory virus season.

Doctors at Baptist Health Richmond and throughout Kentucky are also getting ready for a time that will compare to last year, according to the CDC.

Baptist Health Richmond's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Erica Gregonis, said while the CDC is expecting a similar cold and flu season to last year, the southern hemisphere gives us a good predictor.

"When we're looking and trying to predict flu season, the best part about living in the northern hemisphere is the fact that the southern hemisphere goes through their flu season before us," she said.

With the Southern Hemisphere going through flu season before the northern hemisphere, it's a good prediction of what we can see during flu season, Gregonis said.

Though the later part of fall and all of winter is called "flu season" there are several other viruses that call this season their "home."

COVID-19, RSV, non-COVID-19 coronaviruses, and rhinoviruses (both of which can cause the common cold) also spread more during fall and winter.

This is where cold and flu shots come into play.

"One of the good things that we're able to see is flu shots and their effectiveness in the southern hemisphere," she said.

The southern hemisphere's flu shots reduced hospitalization by 52%, something, she said, that is very helpful for the Northern Hemisphere to know, she stated.

For Gregonis and her colleagues along with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, it comes down to being able to do what you can to prevent respiratory viruses from spreading.

Those recommended actions are: sneezing or coughing into your elbow rather than your hand, washing or sanitizing your hands often, staying up to date on vaccinations, and wearing a mask if you're at risk for serious illness.

Gregonis said that viral infections usually will take a week or so, occasionally two, to run their course. According to Medical News Today, some could experience lingering symptoms, like a cough, that could last up to three weeks.

Treatments with viruses don't often vary too much, part of that includes staying hydrated along with all of the previously highlighted actions of washing hands and getting plenty of rest, she said.

The Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Baptist Health recommend staying home if you do get sick.