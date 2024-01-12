Cold front to bring increased chance of rain and strong storms in Central Florida

Central Florida will be warm and rainy on Friday.

Our area will see two waves of rain, one in the morning and another in the evening.

We will also be much warmer on Friday after several cold days.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 78 degrees.

We will have light scattered showers in the morning with cloudy skies throughout the day.

A cold front will arrive Friday night and will bring showers and storms to our area.

Some areas could also see strong storms.

Central Florida will be cool again this weekend with highs in the 60s.

