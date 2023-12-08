Cold front will bring rain, more low temps to Daytona next week. Here's what to expect.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

The winter cooldown in Volusia and Flagler counties is expected to continue next week as another cold front brings more low temps to the area, according to forecasters.

But unlike this week, the next cold front comes with a chance of rain and maybe thunderstorms.

Derrick Weitlich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, said the front will move into the area late Sunday evening and overnight into Monday.

“By Monday morning it will have shifted east of the area,” Weitlich said. “Ahead of that though, we will have an increased chance for showers and some storms.”

Front brings more low temps into Daytona Beach area

He said the storms, although isolated, could be “strong, producing gusty winds.” These, he added, are more likely to arrive late afternoon and into the evening hours on Sunday.

“Colder air will then be moving into the region,” Weitlich said.

Sunday will see temperatures in the upper 70s and then drop significantly into the low 50s during the evening — some areas in northern Volusia County could see lows in the upper 40s, he said.

The cold will continue through Monday, when highs will be around the lower 60s, while lows are expected to be in the 40s during the night.

“A significant cool down behind the front,” Weitlich said.

Tuesday will start to see a gradual warmup, with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.

Similar conditions are expected for Flagler County, with lows in the upper 40s expected for Sunday and a 50% chance for rain, according to the forecast.

Possible ‘dangerous’ beach conditions

A moderate risk of rip currents at the beach has been in effect throughout the week and is likely to remain into the weekend, Weitlich said.

“When the winds become a little bit more northerly, behind the front into Monday, that could lead to a little bit more dangerous conditions at the beach,” he added.

Forecasters this week encouraged beachgoers to be “careful” if going to the beach this weekend and keep in mind the risk of rip currents in the water.

