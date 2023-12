Temperatures dropped after a reinforcing cold front brought cooler air to Central Florida.

Highs will only be in the 60s across the region, according to NWS Melbourne.

Northwest winds near 15mph could gust into the lower 20s.

Skies will be partly sunny in the morning, but afternoon sunshine is expected over the northern areas of Central Florida.

There is a moderate risk of dangerous rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.