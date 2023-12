Temperatures will start in the upper 40s and 50s before an afternoon increase.

North to northwest winds behind the cold front are responsible for the dry and cooler air mass, according to NWS Melbourne.

Wind speeds will be anywhere from 10 to 20 mph in most areas, with wind gusts up to 30 mph in Brevard County.

All Central Florida Atlantic beaches are under a small craft advisory with a warning for rip currents.