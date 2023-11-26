Cold front brings breezy conditions over the weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As northern New Mexico saw a few inches of snow, the Borderland is currently feeling some cooler air filter in from a system that brought us breezy conditions.
For the rest of the weekend you can expect us to stay a few degrees below average in the upper 50s or lower 60s.
Overnight lows in El Paso will remain in upper 30s to mid 40s and in Las Cruces they will be around the freezing point.
Breezy conditions will follow through Sunday and Monday as another backdoor cold front enters our area.
Tuesday and Wednesday, our temperatures will begin to warm back to seasonal mid 60s.
Thursday expect another breezy day.
‘May December’ review: Todd Haynes’ new emotional thriller is a pretty puzzle box
Second wave of hostages on way to Egypt, Israeli official says
State of Texas: Battles on the 2024 ballot take shape as candidates file
Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday gifts under $50
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.