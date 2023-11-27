Cold front brings cool temps to Treasure Coast; some areas could see lows in the 40-50s

The cool, gusty winds of a cold front could push temperatures in some areas of the Treasure Coast down into the mid-40s by midweek, a meteorologist said.

Roughly 10-15 mph wind gusts followed an overnight frontal system that moved into the region Sunday and which the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne projected would keep highs in the 60s and 70s much of the week.

By Tuesday morning most of the region could see lows in the 50s, while inland areas of Indian River and St. Lucie counties could get into the upper 40s, said meteorologist Brendan Schaper.

Wednesday was forecast to have the lows “even a touch cooler,” Schaper said, with some inland areas forecast to reach the mid-40s, while highs later that day were expected to be in the low 70s.

Warm weather is expected to return by the weekend.

“We’ll be in the mid-70s on Thursday and right back into the 80’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said Schaper.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Corey on Twitter(X) @coreyarwood, or reach him by phone at 772-978-2246.

