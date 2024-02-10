Cold front brings cooler conditions and snow potential

ST. LOUIS — It’ll be a much cooler day today behind the cold front that brought some storms overnight. Highs today are near 50 with mostly cloudy skies. Decreasing clouds overnight, with lows falling into the mid 30s.

We’ll have some sunshine to start Sunday but we’ll see a gradual increase in clouds through the afternoon as the southern storm system begins impacting our region. We could see a few showers late Sunday night, mainly across our southern counties. As temperatures fall, we’ll see rain mix with and change to wet snow on Monday morning.

Temperatures will be marginal and ground temperatures will be warm but a band of heavier snow over a short timeframe could be enough to overcome those warmer temperatures and accumulate mainly in southeastern Missouri into southwestern IL. We are not expecting accumulations in St. Louis but we may see some wet flakes.

Where we do see accumulations, we could have a few spots that get a quick 1″ to 3″ of wet snow (south and southwest of the metro). Past this, Tuesday through Thursday look dry and still above normal for this time of year, with highs in the 50s.

