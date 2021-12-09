Cold front brings snow to the Northwest
Mountain snow fell from British Columbia into Oregon as a cold front moved through the region on Dec. 8.
Snowfall warnings and special weather statements are in effect on the East Coast as the region endured a major snowstorm, lasting into Thursday.
Countries are running out of sand and they need it badly. Because of this, organized crime groups are illegally trading sand and making huge profits.
Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several thousand inhabit a vast swathe of forest twice the size of Ireland that overlaps the Brazil-Peru border. In the most comprehensive study to date of the so-called Javari-Tapiche corridor, to be published on Thursday in Lima, a Peruvian indigenous organization says the world's largest number of uncontacted people are in danger.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources on Monday asked social media followers if they could identify a 'slithery critter' photographed recently in a pine forest.
Winter storm watches and warnings were in effect Wednesday across parts of nine states ahead of a developing cross-country storm that AccuWeather meteorologists say will unleash all modes of hazardous weather late this week and into the weekend. The storm will be a jarring turnaround from recent weather in many places, especially across the western and central parts of the nation, where it will deliver significant snow in the wake of an unusual fall heat wave and a fairly tranquil stretch of wea
A small storm system will hit the state on Thursday followed by a bigger system Friday that will drop several inches of snow across the state.
A powerful, slow-moving storm continued to pound Hawaii on Tuesday as cameras captured images of natural disaster rarely seen in the island paradise.
Ford's Bronco Sport SUV includes 100% recycled ocean-harvested plastic, or "ghost gear," for a particular part, the first of its kind.
Brandon Steven has purchased two more California dealerships, but this time, cars aren’t the only draw.
The zero-carbon-emissions catamaran will hit the water in less than two years.
A trooper said the earthquake rocked his patrol car from side to side.
China reportedly used weather modification technology to clear Beijing’s skies for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) centenary earlier this year. Making it rain: Scientists from Tsinghua University suggested that the Chinese government conducted a cloud-seeding activity the day before the CCP’s 100th-year celebration in Tiananmen Square on July 1, reported South China Morning Post. Cloud seeding is a technique that increases rainfall by dispersing certain substances into the air which make water droplets cluster.
Starting in January, banana peels, chicken bones and leftover veggies won't be allowed in most California trash bins under a mandatory food recycling program designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from landfills. (Dec. 8)
The timberland, the group claims, is among the quality native forests left in the state.
New research has found wild hogs’ newfound taste for shellfish could have dire consequences for Southern marshlands.
The National Weather Service said chances are high that the Petersburg, Virginia, will see a wintery mix across the area on Tuesday and Wednesday.
For the second time this year an orca family group has been documented playing with sea jellies in California’s Monterey Bay.
Bone-chilling conditions are being reported across parts of Siberia, which has been experiencing some of the coldest air on Earth in recent days. Despite a blast of cold that is the most extreme in nearly eight years, "zombie fires" continued to burn beneath the frozen landscape. On Wednesday evening, the temperature in Delyankir, Russia, fell to an ungodly 78 degrees below zero Fahrenheit (61.0 degrees below zero Celsius). Last winter, the temperature fell to a minimum 73 below zero F (58.3 bel