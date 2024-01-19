Cold front to drop temperatures into 40s, 50s in Palm Beach County with chance of falling iguanas

A winter storm cutting across the lower half of the country is sending a cold front through Florida that will drop temperatures and stir up winds for the weekend.

The front is expected to reach South Florida late Friday with some showers and thunderstorms following a cloudy warm day near 80 degrees. Saturday temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees in West Palm Beach during the day, with the coolest air descending overnight Saturday into Sunday.

National Weather Service Meteorologists said Sunday morning could be in the lower 50s along coastal Palm Beach County , with more solid low-to-mid 40-degree temperatures inland and around Lake Okeechobee.

Will local shelters open due the cold weather forecast for Palm Beach County?

Wind chill temperatures in the 40s and low 50s are possible early Sunday following a cold front expected to move through South Florida on Friday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Sunday's high temperature is expected top out in the upper 60s.

But it’s the winds that have forecasters warning of a deeper cool down with “feels like” temperatures Sunday morning dipping into the upper 40s from Jupiter to Boca Raton, and potentially into the upper 30s in Belle Glade and around the lake.

Winds are forecast to reach sustained speeds of about 15 mph Saturday, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday could see sustained winds of near 20 mph, with gusts growing to as high as 30 mph.

“The main concern is going to be for early Sunday morning,” said Miami-based NWS meteorologist George Rizzuto. “You will wake up Sunday and it will feel like 49 degrees, and then you will really feel the chill as you head inland.”

Palm Beach County Director of Emergency Management Mary Blakeney said she doesn't believe the cool weather will meet the threshold to open shelters.

Falling iguanas? Probably: How cold does it need to be to kill Florida's iguanas and Burmese pythons?

Cold weather shelters in Palm Beach County generally open when temperatures of 40 degrees or lower, or wind chills of 35 degrees or lower, are forecast for periods of four consecutive hours or more.

The front is forecast to clear out some clouds, leaving Saturday and Sunday dry with partly sunny skies.

While the cold temperatures may be enough to stun South Florida's cold-blooded invasive iguana population into temporary paralysis, the sunshine will give them a chance to warm up during the day.

Kimberly Miller is a veteran journalist for The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA Today Network of Florida. She covers real estate and how growth affects South Florida's environment. Subscribe to The Dirt for a weekly real estate roundup. If you have news tips, please send them to kmiller@pbpost.com. Help support our local journalism, subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach weather: Winter storm sends cold front to Florida