A cold front drops Milwaukee temperatures into the 20s on Monday with light snow into the afternoon

Bundle up, Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee area can expect a chilly Monday with highs in the low to mid 20s with light snow into the afternoon. It's going to be breezy with northwest winds of about 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will drop to 15 degrees Monday night, but with the breeze it'll feel like 0, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Miller.

Colder temps stick around Tuesday with warmer temps expected later in the week

On Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the low to mid 20s, but the winds won't be nearly as strong, at around 5 to 10 mph.

During this time of year, Milwaukeeans usually see temps in the low 40s, but lower temps aren't completely out of the ordinary as cold air builds up out of the north, Miller said.

Warmer temperatures are back in the forecast Wednesday as temps climb back into the mid to upper 30s.

For a updated Milwaukee weather radar,visit the National Weather Service website.

RELATED: When does it usually start snowing in Milwaukee and Wisconsin?

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee weather: Cold front drops temps into low 20s on Monday