Cold front to end January with another temperature swing in West Palm Beach, South Florida

A low-slung winter storm pushing east from New Mexico will reach South Florida late Sunday, tumbling overnight temperatures into the 40s and 50s through mid-week.

It’s the fifth cold front to sweep the region this month bringing notable temperature swings in West Palm Beach that included an 87-degree record high on Jan. 12 and a 48-degree low on Jan. 21.

On average, West Palm Beach doesn’t see its normal daytime high reach 87 degrees until late May.

“There hasn’t been a lot in the middle as far as temperature, it’s just been really warm or cool,” said Luke Culver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami. “But we haven’t gotten one really cold shot so the winter low temperature may be on the high side.”

As of Thursday, the average temperature measured at Palm Beach International Airport was about 68 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than normal.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to mirror that warmth with temperatures reaching into the low 80s ahead of the front as south winds pull up tropical heat and moisture.

Monday and Tuesday mornings are forecast to drop into the low 50s along the Palm Beach County coast with Tuesday morning being the coolest.

A cold front is forecast to push through South Florida late Sunday, Jan 28, 2024.

Areas deeper inland, including Wellington and Royal Palm Beach, could drop into the upper 40s with the far western reaches of the county around Lake Okeechobee bottoming out in the low to mid 40s.

Wind chills in the low to mid-40s to lower 50s can be expected on Monday morning. Tuesday morning wind chills could be in the upper 40s at the coast and upper 30s farther inland.

The normal high for late January in West Palm Beach is 75 degrees with a normal low in the upper 50s.

“It will be relatively cool for South Florida but there are other parts of the country where people would love to have those temperatures,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the Weather Prediction Center.

While not as cold as the last winter storm that pushed through the central and northeastern parts of the country, states in the Northern Plains through the Northeast will see high temperatures Monday as cold as the 30s in Chicago and the mid-20s in northern New York.

Oravec said the frequent cool fronts are common in an El Niño year where the jet stream is pushed to more southern latitudes.

But without several days of cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the 40s or below, the invasive green iguanas are likely to endure. The iguanas, and other cold-blooded reptiles, get temporary paralysis in cool weather that can lead to death if the temperatures stay low for several consecutive days and there is no sun for basking.

A cold-stunned iguana fell from a palm tree as temperatures dropped in 40s in West Palm Beach, Florida on Dec. 26, 2022. The low temperature immobilize the cold blooded reptiles until it gets warmer.

“You would need some really good arctic air” to do in the iguanas, Oravec said.

South Florida temperatures are forecast to mellow through the first week of February with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting near normal temperatures. Rain chances through Feb. 8 are slightly above normal.

Palm Beach International Airport has received 2.4 inches of rain this month through Thursday. That’s about .30 inches fewer than normal.

Culver said rain chances are low Saturday in South Florida but pick up on Sunday with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-60s to near 70 degrees.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches through the weekend. Gusty north winds behind the front could trigger small craft advisories and other marine warnings.

