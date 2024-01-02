Cold front greets Central Florida Tuesday morning

Central Florida residents needed extra layers Tuesday morning thanks to a weak cold front in the area.

The front increased winds to around 10 mph on the interior and up to 15 mph on the Space and Treasure coasts, according to NWS Melbourne.

Though the air will be chilly, the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun.

There is a moderate risk of life-threatening rip currents at all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.

Finally, small craft should exercise caution in local coastal waters.