Cold front headed to North Texas, bringing cooler temperatures and chances of rain

Yep, a cold front arrives Monday in North Texas, just one day after the first official day of summer.

That means cooler temperatures Monday afternoon and a chance of showers and thunderstorms for North Texas.

The front is scheduled to arrive around the lunch hour Monday in Tarrant County, and there’s a 50 percent chance of rain on Monday, especially for the afternoon drive home.

The chances of rain stay at 50 percent for Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologists say isolated areas of heavy rainfall also may occur in East Texas counties.

“There could be numerous thunderstorms in Tarrant County,” said meteorologist Sarah Barnes with the NWS in Fort Worth on Monday. “But some people may not see any rain.”

The daytime high could reach 95 Monday before the cold front rolls through North Texas. Heat index values will be at 105.

But temperatures will fall to the lower 80s once the front arrives.

On Tuesday, it will be mostly sunny and those cooler temperatures will still be around. Morning temperatures will be in the mid-60s and the high could be just 85.

From Wednesday through Friday, hot and dry weather returns to North Texas. Temperatures will return to the upper 90s during the day.

But rain chances are back in the forecast Friday night and the weekend.

There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Friday night , 50 percent on Saturday and 40 percent on Sunday, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.