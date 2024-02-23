Cold front and high chances for rain forecasted for Central Florida

A cold front is expected for Central Florida on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Winds from the southwest are expected to increase ahead of the front and gust at 35 mph, according to NWS Melbourne.

Scattered showers could develop after 1 p.m. north of Interstate 4, with chances somewhere between 30 and 50 percent.

There is a small craft advisory for Volusia and Brevard County waters through 10 a.m., according to NWS Melbourne.

Additionally, there is a high risk for dangerous rip currents at area beaches.