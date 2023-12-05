Cold front hits Daytona Beach area. How low will temps get this week?

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite image of the Gulf of Mexico and Florida, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

Winter is almost here, and the expected stretches of cool weather are becoming more frequent — a welcome break from the sticky temps common in Volusia and Flagler counties.

This week, a cold front will bring more low temperatures, while another is expected for next week as well, according to forecasters.

Brendan Schaper, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne, said the cold front began moving through the Daytona Beach area Monday afternoon and will continue on its southward path over the next few days.

“The cooler air is really going to be filtering in and be felt Tuesday night,” Schaper said.

Lows for Wednesday in Volusia County are expected to be in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 60s. There is a chance of lows in the upper 40s on Thursday morning, with highs in the mid 60s during the day, according to the forecast.

“It’s going to be chilly the next couple of nights,” he added.

In Flagler County, similar conditions are expected, with slightly lower lows forecasted for Wednesday night (around 42 degrees) and Thursday night (48 degrees).

Although rain is not expected to accompany this cold front, breezy conditions are likely.

“We are expecting an increase of northwest winds on Wednesday,” Schaper said. “We could see winds between 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 20-25 mph at the coast.”

With highs in the 60s, Schaper said we could experience “a little bit of a wind chill factor.”

‘Be careful’ at the beach

A moderate risk of rip currents on Tuesday was expected to continue into Wednesday, “depending on the wind direction,” Schaper said.

“In the latter part of the week, as winds turn on shore, we’ll see the rip current risk be maintained or grow as well,” Schaper said. “Perhaps becoming high (risk) by the end of the week.”

Schaper encouraged beachgoers to be “careful” if going to the beach this weekend and keep in mind the risk of rip currents in the water.

Another cold front next week?

After this week’s temperatures warm up again during the weekend, another cold front is expected next week, Schaper said.

“It’s expected sometime on Sunday into Monday,” he said. “And there is a rain chance with it, perhaps even a chance of thunderstorms out of that cold front.”

According to the forecast, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s Sunday afternoon and drop into the 60s Monday.

The 2023 El Niño season is likely to make this upcoming winter “wetter” than usual, but there is no clear indication as to its effects on temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

