Cold front to give Kansas City area winter whiplash as record temps plummet, snow returns

Folks in the Kansas City might want to get out and enjoy the record warm weather early on Tuesday because an intense cold front will sweep across the region sending temperatures plunging, according to the National Weather Service.

Along with the much colder temperatures, the cold front will bring the possibility of light snow as well as strong winds that will create wind chills that range from below zero over northern Missouri to the single digits elsewhere, the weather service.

But before the winter weather strikes, Kansas City will see temperatures surge to near 80 degrees. That is well above the normal temperature of 48 degrees for this time of year in the metro.

The record high temperature for this date is 73 degrees set in 2016. On Monday, Kansas City reached 77 degrees, breaking the record of 76 degrees set in 1896, the weather service said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Because of low humidity and strong winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph, much of the Kansas City forecast area is under a red flag warning from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday because any fires that ignite will likely spread rapidly and will be hard to contain. Outdoor burning is not recommended, the weather service said.

‘Transition from spring to winter’

The cold front is expected to barrel through the Kansas City area late Tuesday afternoon, causing temperatures to rapidly drop. Between 4 and 6 p.m., temps could drop as much as 20 degrees. Winds are also expected to pick up as the front pushes through, which could lead to a wind advisory through the evening, the weather service said.

Some showers and a thunderstorm or two could develop in the evening mainly along and south of Interstate 70. Any precipitation will quickly transition from rain to snow. Only minor snow accumulations are expected across the region.

“While the snow is not expected to last long in any particular location for more than an hour or two, the falling snow combined with the strong surface winds will create unpleasant conditions as wind chills quickly fall into the teens and single digits,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Drivers should use caution because the brief snow could reduce visibility in the strong winds.

“The transition from spring to winter” should be complete by Wednesday morning, the weather service said. Breezy weather will continue. And although skies will clear, temperatures are forecast to be in the 30s to lower 40s.

The winter weather, however, will be short lived as unseasonably warm weather returns Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s on Thursday, low 60s on Friday and mid- to upper 70s this weekend.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms return on Sunday evening.