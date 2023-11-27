A cold front is moving across Miami. Will iguanas fall from trees? Here’s what to know

A cold front is moving across South Florida, and temperatures will drop starting Monday night, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

How low will it get? How long will it last? Will iguanas fall from trees?

Here’s the latest forecast:

If you live near Miami, Fort Lauderdale or Palm Beach, it might be time to dust off your winter clothes and start making hot chocolate and churros.

A cool northerly breeze is picking up as a cold front pushes through the region, the weather agency said Monday morning on X, formerly Twitter.

How cold will it get?

Temperatures will drop Monday night to the mid and low 60s along Florida’s east coast. And if you are near Lake Okeechobee, prepare for a chilly night with temperatures in the low 50s.

This cool weather will continue though Wednesday night, the weather agency said.

After that, expect a slight warming up with lows in the mid to lower 70s during the rest of the week in Miami-Dade County. In parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, lows in the upper 60s are forecast through Friday night.

11/27: A cool northerly breeze is picking up across South Florida this morning as the much awaited cold front moves across our area.



Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 50s by Lake O, upper 50s across the Gulf coast metro, & low to mid 60s along the immediate east coast. pic.twitter.com/WiP5OVO5YM — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 27, 2023

Will iguanas fall from trees in South Florida?

The cold-blooded invasive species slow down and become immobile when temperatures dip into the 40s. When that happens, they may fall from trees.

Since the temperatures in South Florida are forecast to drop into the 60s, it’s unlikely that iguanas will fall from trees.

With a passing cold front, South Florida will have much much cooler temperatures mid-week, with highs in the 70s, after the frontal passage. A dry airmass will move into S FL tonight and remain in place for much of the week resulting in minimal rain chances. #flwx pic.twitter.com/yOpWRBQs90 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 27, 2023