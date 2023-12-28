Will cold front moving through Florida affect your New Year's Eve plans?

Florida may not see the snow and low temperatures hitting the rest of the United States, but rain Thursday and much cooler temperatures are on their way.

How cool will it get in Florida and could the weather affect your New Year's Eve plans?

The National Weather Service Melbourne warned frost is possible Saturday and Sunday nights, mainly in wind-protected, rural inland areas across East Central Florida.

A few counties are planning on opening cold-weather shelters as a cold front moves through.

Cooler temperatures are moving through the South.

"A cold front moving through the South during the latter part of the week will push temperatures below historical averages throughout the Florida Peninsula in time for the new year," according to AccuWeather.

In Miami, low temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s over the weekend, including on New Year's Eve. The city's historical average low temperature at this time of the year is 62, according to AccuWeather.

Will it get cold enough for iguanas to fall from trees?

Probably not.

Iguanas are known to thrive in Florida's warm climate, and they like to sleep in trees. When temperatures hit the 40s, that slows them down or immobilizes them. They stiffen up and lose their grip on branches. The paralysis effect is only temporary and they recover as soon as it warms up.

Green iguanas appear to be established in much of Central and South Florida, including the Keys, according to the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Green iguana populations now stretch along the Atlantic Coast in Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties and along the Gulf Coast in Collier and Lee counties, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Their northern range is limited by cold temperatures.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Highs today through Saturday in Pensacola are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s. Expect lows to stay in the upper 30s through Saturday night.

New Year's Eve: Low 49

New Year's Day: 65

High today is expected to be 65. High temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 50s Friday and Saturday. Expect lows to stay in the 30s through Saturday night.

New Year's Eve: Low 42

New Year's Day: 67

High today is expected to be 64. High temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 50s Friday and Saturday in Jacksonville. Expect lows to stay in the mid 30s through Saturday night.

New Year's Eve: Low 42

New Year's Day: 65

Colder than normal temperatures will be felt from Friday through this weekend. Lows will reach the lower 40s across most of East Central Florida Friday through Sunday nights.

In Daytona Beach, highs will range from the lower 60s to upper 50s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 50 Thursday night to low 40s through the weekend.

Both Volusia and Flagler counties to plan on opening cold-weather shelters Friday and Saturday.

New Year's Eve: Low 44

New Year's Day: 67

Cold end to 2023: With lows in the 30s and 40s expected, Volusia, Flagler are in for a cold New Year's weekend

In Melbourne, highs will hover around the mid 60 through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 55 Thursday night into the mid 40s through the weekend.

New Year's Eve: Low 47

New Year's Day: 70

In Port St. Lucie, highs will hover around the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 55 Thursday night into the mid 40s through the weekend.

New Year's Eve: Low 45

New Year's Day: 70

Cooler temperatures will likely overspread the area this weekend into early next week which may impact highly vulnerable populations, according to the National Weather Service, Miami.

In West Palm Beach, highs will hover in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 60 Thursday night into the mid 50s through the weekend.

Cold weather shelters in Palm Beach County generally open when temperatures of 40 degrees or lower, or wind chills of 35 degrees or lower, are forecast for periods of four consecutive hours or more.

New Year's Eve: Low 56

New Year's Day: 70

How cold will it get? Winter weather plunges into South Florida this weekend. Cold enough for 'frozen' iguanas?

In Naples, highs will hover in the upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 59 Thursday night into the low to mid 50s through the weekend.

"The average temperature this time of year is about 76 at Page Field, and we’ll really see temperatures start crashing down this weekend" said Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, which covers the Fort Myers-Lee County area. "And it looks like Saturday will be the coolest day with a high of 65."

New Year's Eve: Low 53

New Year's Day: 70

Cold front on its way: Just how cold will it get in Lee, Collier County, and for how long?

In Fort Myers, highs will hover in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 58 Thursday night into the low 50s through the weekend and could even drop into the 40s Saturday night.

New Year's Eve: Low 50

New Year's Day: 68

In Sarasota, highs will hover in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will drop from an expected low of 58 Thursday night into the low 50s through the weekend and could even drop into the 40s Saturday night.

New Year's Eve: Low 52

New Year's Day: 71

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida cold front forecast: Shelters, New Year's Eve temperatures