Cold front, rain on New Year's Day. Here's Austin's weather outlook this week.

The new year will begin cold and wet. Meteorologists say a cold front will roll into the Austin area Monday, and stick around throughout the week, with rain and chances for thunderstorms likely on Tuesday.

Despite fluctuating temperatures and rain, National Weather Service meteorologist Nick Hampshire does not anticipate a freeze, like the one experienced in February 2023, which caused multi-day power outages across Austin, due to downed trees.

Monday:

High : 58

Low : 44

Partially cloudy conditions and mildly windy conditions will make the first day of the new year a chilly one.

Tuesday:

High : 53

Low : 39

Rain will be 50% likely in the early afternoon, with chances increasing to 80% by the evening.

Wednesday:

High : 58

Low : 43

Temperatures will inch slightly upward, with chances of precipitation and thunderstorms dwindling after 6 a.m.

Thursday:

High : 60

Low : 36

Temperatures will sink to near freezing, with wind chills reaching into the low 30s in the early morning. Sunny skies will help temperatures rise by the afternoon, hitting a high of 60.

Friday:

High : 60

Low : 43

Scattered rain chances along eastern portions of Central Texas sit at 40%, with no chances of thunderstorms.

Saturday:

High : 63

Low : 43

Rain chances decrease Saturday with winds of up to 17 mph, and strong gusts of up to 26 mph likely.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: New year in Austin starts cold, wet. Rain, low temps forecast this week