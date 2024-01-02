Cold front sending stormy weather to Bradenton this week. What to expect in forecast

A cold front moving through Florida on Tuesday is set to bring dry air and wet conditions later this week, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

The National Weather Service Tampa Bay projects temperatures dipping to 48 degrees Tuesday night. Though the NWS forecast has temperatures hitting a high of 71 degrees Wednesday, windy and wet weather is expected to start arriving by Wednesday night.

The NWS forecast said there is a 60% chance of rain Wednesday night with winds gusting as high as 26 miles per hour. Gusting winds at 20 miles per hour or higher are predicted to persist through Saturday when the chance for rain hits 70% during the day.

Manatee County is expected to see above-average precipitation as a stronger storm system arrives by the weekend, according to the forecast.

2024 is off to a nice start, but what does weather look like for the next week? Details below #flwx #WeatherReady #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/l1BPb0psqJ — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) January 1, 2024

Here’s a look at the daily forecast through Saturday:

Tuesday night: mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees.

Wednesday: partly sunny with a high near 71 degrees. Gusting winds hitting a high of 26 miles per hour with 60% chance of rain with a low around 59 degrees at night.

Thursday: partly sunny with a high near 69 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 miles per hour. At night, a low around 49 degrees with winds gusts about the same as the day.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 74. Winds might gust as high as 18 miles per hour. There’s a 20% chance for rain after 1 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 60 degrees at night. Gusting winds could reach 26 miles per hour at night.

Saturday: Chance of rain is 70% under mostly cloudy skies and a high near 75 degrees. Winds could reach 38 miles per hour. Breezy winds and a 30% chance of rain continue at night with a low around 58 degrees.