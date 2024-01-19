Cold front, showers, wind chills and cloudy conditions ahead of weekend

Cloudy conditions will greet residents early Friday morning.

A cold front is approaching east Central Florida, according to NWS Melbourne.

Isolated showers are possible ahead of the front, as well as as storm or two near the Treasure Coast.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents across all Central Florida Atlantic beaches.

Additionally, a small craft advisory begins at 7 p.m. for the northern portions of local water and expands south by Saturday morning.

Colder air is also expected in the region Friday night, according to NWS Melbourne.

Wind chills will fall into the 30s near and north of Orlando after midnight.