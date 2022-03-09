Cold front socks the South with rain and sleet, bringing back winter
After a few days of near-record warmth, winter seemed to come back with a vengeance on March 8, hitting much of the southern U.S. with heavy rain, sleet and even hail.
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination clinics and other pandemic news updates as they happen in Shasta County for the week of March 7-13, 2022.
Amazon continues to have some of the best deals on tech, especially in the audio department. Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones are currently 41% off, slashing the steep $250 price tag down to $148, less than they were on Cyber Monday. The top-selling headphones have received rave reviews from tech enthusiasts and average consumers alike since they […]
"Our motto is 'theater for all,'" said one founder.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday assured Lithuania of NATO protection and American support as he began a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as Russia presses ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. The former Soviet republics of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are all NATO members and Blinken is aiming to reassure them of their security in the event Russia chooses to expand its military operations.
Dig deep enough with a Putin supporter and you will find a white-supremacist, neo-Nazi, antisemite still in the closet
The Colts announced the creation of a new coaching fellowship named in honor of their former head coach Tony Dungy on Monday. The team said that the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship is designed to provide the Colts “with access to talented coaches while also fostering and expanding the team’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.” Dungy [more]
The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy rainfall through the week before freezing temperatures reach the Big bend this weekend.
Olathe Firefighter Joe Messina, who was also a member of the Missouri Army National Guard, was off duty when the crash happened.
Africans are criticizing their governments for abstaining from the United Nations vote condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Mar. 2, 17 African countries abstained from the UN General Assembly vote, representing almost half of all countries that sat on the fence. Eritrea, on the other hand, was the only African country that voted against the resolution, joining Belarus, North Korea, Russia, and Syria.
The United States and its allies will look for ways to impose sanctions on companies under Russian metals and telecoms tycoon Alisher Usmanov's control without raising the price of commodities, a U.S. Treasury Department spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The United States last week imposed sanctions on the billionaire as part of several rounds of measures Washington has taken, including against Russian President Vladimir Putin, after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. The action, similar to sanctions imposed by the European Union on Usmanov, blocked his assets, including his yacht and private jet.
A witness reported seeing an ice chest with what appears to be wires coming out of it, police said.
U.S. wildlife officials reversed their previous finding that a widely used and highly toxic pesticide could jeopardize dozens of plants and animals with extinction, after receiving pledges from chemical manufacturers that they will change product labels for malathion so that it’s used more carefully by gardeners, farmers and other consumers. Federal rules for malathion are under review in response to longstanding concerns that the pesticide used on mosquitoes, grasshoppers and other insects also kills many rare plants and animals. A draft finding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last April said malathion could threaten 78 imperiled species with extinction and cause lesser harm to many more.
A former hermit in New Hampshire who has been charged with trespassing on the wooded property he made his home for 27 years, and was ordered to leave, didn't show up in court for his arraignment Monday, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. A prosecutor said the state has had no contact with David Lidstone on the misdemeanor charge. Lidstone, who was living in a shed on the property after his rustic cabin burned down last summer, told The Associated Press in an interview this year that he would have an attorney present.
The Commanders land QB of the future in a new post-combine mock draft.
Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.
Panthers reportedly want no parts of Cousins' $45 million cap hit
YouTuber JiDion, whose real name is Jidon Adams, dressed up as a student and entered Sanders Theatre at Harvard University to film a typewriter prank.
Marching in lockstep with the complaining is the closely watched Baker Hughes rig count, which tracks the number of oil rigs in operation in the United States and elsewhere. The bulk of this increase, by the way, was in the U.S. and Canada. Oil (West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark) was $64 a year ago on the NYMEX; this morning it was $126 (CL) Brent crude was $130.
Strength coach and Athlean-X founder Jeff Cavaliere CSCS shares a dumbbell workout that hits the biceps, triceps and brachialis in a new YouTube video.
A former Kansas City police officer was sentenced to six years in prison on Friday for the 2019 killing of a Black man while he was on his property, according to CNN.