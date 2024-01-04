Cold fronts to keep rain chances up, temps down in Central Florida

Another cold front moved through Central Florida overnight and will keep our temperatures cool on Thursday.

The overnight cold front will keep some early morning showers possible Thursday.

Our area will stay cool in the afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should be around 63 degrees on Thursday.

Our area will be colder Thursday night with low temperatures in the 40s.

Central Florida will be warming on Friday with high temperatures back in the 70s.

Another strong front will arrive Saturday and bring increased rain and storm chances throughout the day.

