Cold fronts. Tornadoes. Hail. Tropical-storm-force winds. That's Florida weather in 2024

While plenty of attention has focused on the "one in a 1,000 year rainfall event" hitting California, Florida residents are just trying to figure out what's going on with the weather outside their doors.

A "freak storm" dumped up to 5 inches of ice in a 300-yard swath in Volusia County on Feb. 4.

Wind advisories are in effect across the state, making cool — and sometimes downright cold — temperatures feel even colder.

Several cold fronts hit the state in January, many bringing freeze warnings across portions of Florida and another could hit the state early next week.

And let's not forget the storms that spawned several tornadoes, including an EF-3, that hit Bay County in January.

February isn't starting much better, with the low temperature of 47 tonight in Pensacola expected to be close to tonight's expected low of 44 in Kansas City, Kansas, and 46 in Oklahoma City.

Here's what to expect.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

Florida weather forecast calls for gusty winds

A system of low pressure is moving over the western Atlantic and is expected to bring breezy conditions and wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible across Northeast Florida, expanding along the east coast today, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Need a comparison? A tropical storm is named when wind speeds hit 39 mph.

Expect dry conditions with clear skies and warmer temperatures. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Lows tonight will remain chilly, in the mid and upper 30s inland to mid 40s along the coast, according to the National Weather Service, Mobile.

Expect conditions for the rest of the work week to be dry, with mild temperatures.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A weak front will move into the area from the north and northeast and will keep northerly winds up around 5 to 10 mph this afternoon with occasional gusts to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service, Tallahassee.

High temperatures under mostly clear skies will be around the low to mid 60s. Winds back off some tonight and with high pressure and clear skies filling into the region, we should see cooler overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Dry and cool conditions are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night with northeasterly winds. On Thursday, expect a warming and moistening trend. While high temperatures will be a few degrees higher on Thursday than Wednesday, the biggest change will be felt in the overnight lows. Lows Wednesday night are forecast in the mid 30s to near 40 before warming around 10 degrees Thursday night, ranging from the mid 40s to near 50.

Tuesday : Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 39. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday : Sunny, with a high near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday : Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Expect windy conditions along the Northeast Florida coast today, with gusts around 40 mph becoming more frequent after sunrise and into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, Jacksonville.

Clearing skies will allow for temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into to the mid 40s along the coast. Elevated winds tonight will lead to wind chills in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Temperatures will be below normal Wednesday and Thursday Cool and continued dry with below-normal temperatures. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the mid/upper 50s coast to low 60s well inland.

A warming trend begins Thursday and Thursday night, with high temps rebounding 5-10 degrees compared to Wednesday.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night : Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wind advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday. North winds of 20-30 mph expected, with gusts up to 45 mph.

High surf advisory: Breaking waves of 6-12 feet expected.

High risk of deadly rip currents.

For areas northwest of Greater Orlando, wind chills will dip to 35 to 40 degrees after midnight.

Sustained winds were ranging from 10 to 20 mph before sunrise, with a few gusts of 25 to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service, Melbourne. Coastal areas will experience occasional gusts from 35 to 40 mph today, with a 10% to 20% chance of peak wind gusts in the 45 mph range.

Most rain is expected to remain offshore today but there is a 20% to 40% chance of showers along the coast.

Highs will range from the mid to upper 60s. Expect low 60s over northern Brevard and into Volusia County.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Windy, with a north wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Windy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

High surf advisory is in effect for all Atlantic beaches of East Central Florida today. Breaking waves of 6 to 12 feet are expected. At times of high tide, minor to locally moderate beach erosion is possible.

A coastal flood advisory will go into effect this afternoon and tonight. During times of high tide around 4 p.m. late this afternoon and around 5 a.m. late tonight, localized dune or sea wall overwash is possible.

As low pressure moves into the Atlantic, gusty northerly winds increase today. Along the coast, a wind advisory is in effect for peak wind gusts from 35 to 45 mph, according to the National Weather Service, Melbourne.

Breezes will remain elevated tonight as colder air drifts into northern ports of Central Florida.

Tuesday : A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Windy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night : A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wind advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Expect northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

Coastal flood statement in effect through 4 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Isolated minor coastal flooding is expected.

High rip current risk in effect from Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. Dangerous rip currents are expected.

High surf advisory in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone.

Wind advisory in Palm Beach: A wind advisory issued for Palm Beach County with gusts as high as 40 mph possible

Wind speeds will be highest across the East Coast, where they could range between 20 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, Miami. While most of the region will remain dry, there still could be some lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly over the Atlantic waters and along the East Coast.

After a cool start to the morning, high temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s today across the region. Tonight's lows will be cool again, with mid to upper 40s across the interior and lake region, and low 50s in coastal/metro areas.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be warmer, generally reaching into the low to mid 70s across the area.

Expect another night of breezy northerly winds and cooler temperatures before high pressure starts to build over the peninsula of Florida on Thursday, initiating a warming trend.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with a northwest wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5.am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northwest wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph.

Thursday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

High surf advisory until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet expected in the surf zone.

High rip current risk through Wednesday morning. Large breaking waves are expected in the surf zone along the Collier County coast. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

After a cool start to the morning, high temperatures will only rise into the upper 60s today across the region. Tonight's lows will be cool again, with mid to upper 40s across the interior and lake region, and low 50s in coastal/metro areas, according to the National Weather Service, Miami.

Wednesday's high temperatures will be warmer, generally reaching into the low to mid 70s across the area.

Expect another night of breezy northerly winds and cooler temperatures before high pressure starts to build over the peninsula of Florida on Thursday, initiating a warming trend.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.

Expect gusty north winds across the region, which will subside after sunset, according to the National Weather Service, Tampa Bay. The strong northerly winds over the eastern Gulf will continue to create a threat for strong rip currents and high surf.

Temperatures are forecast to change a few degrees each day, climbing back above climatic normals. A slight chance of showers will develop late in the weekend north as a frontal boundary stalls across North Florida. The next cold front is expected to approach west central and southwest Florida early next week with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 48. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northeast wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 56. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the evening.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather forecast: Strong winds, low temperatures, wind chill