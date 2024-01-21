How cold will it be in Louisville this week? Here's what the National Weather Service says

Louisville will soon be free from an arctic cold front that brought snow and chilly winds to the metro area.

After one more night of sub-freezing conditions, warmer temperatures will arrive, bringing several rounds of rain showers to the region, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.

Polar vortex leaves Louisville

Temperatures in the Louisville metro area should reach the upper 20s Sunday, before falling into the upper teens overnight. Warmer weather is expected to come Monday, with a high temperature of 40 degrees, according to the NWS of Louisville.

As the week progresses, the highs will likely increase daily through Thursday. The weather service's forecast shows a high of 59 degrees Thursday.

What to know about water main breaks, power outages around Louisville

One of Louisville's popular attractions had to turn patrons away Sunday because of a water main break.

Officials with the Kentucky Science Center did not know when the building could reopen to the public. The museum plans to contact patrons who made reservations for birthday parties and other special events, it said in a statement Sunday morning.

Most Jefferson County residents have power, according to LG&E's online outage tracker. Only a handful of customers were without power Sunday afternoon.

In southern Indiana, Duke Energy reported five customers were without power in Floyd County as of noon Sunday.

Rain is on the way. How much Louisville could get?

The first of several rain showers will come through Louisville starting Monday night. The National Weather Service predicts the city will receive minor impacts — less than a tenth of an inch — overnight.

Tuesday is shaping up to be an even wetter day. Up to a half-inch of rain could fall during the day, followed by another half-inch or more at night, according to the NWS.

Jackets and umbrellas will be needed again Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast for Louisville shows rain chances ranging from 40-80%. No estimates on rain amounts have been made as of Sunday afternoon.

National Weather Service forecast for Louisville

Sunday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Wind chill values will be as low as 10 degrees. Southeast winds around 6 mph.

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees and south winds 6-13 mph.

Monday night: Rain is likely, mainly after 1 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 32 degrees and south winds around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Expect rain showers. The high will be near 46 degrees, with south winds of 7-10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Expect rain showers, with a low around 41 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Expect rain showers, with a high near 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday night: Expect rain showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be around 50 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday: Rain showers are likely, mainly before 1 p.m. It will be cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday night: There is a 40 percent chance of rain showers, mainly before 1 a.m. It will be cloudy, with a low around 42 degrees.

Friday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees.

Friday night: There is a 20 percent chance of rain showers. It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40 degrees.

