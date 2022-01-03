How cold is it about to get in Miami? Maybe cold enough for us to take some action

Miami Herald Staff Report
·2 min read

The cold is coming back to Miami. And by cold we mean 60 or so. Time for a sweatshirt, and maybe some churros and hot chocolate?

The cold spell —and in South Florida this is what it is — will start Monday night and stretch into Tuesday.

The front will start moving into South Florida around noon Monday, and that could mean some rain first, according to the National Weather Service. That will pave the way for cooler and drier air by the afternoon and into the night.

“Tuesday morning’s lows will be about 10-15 degrees cooler” than Monday’s early temperatures, the weather service posted on Twitter.

“Brief relief from the winter warmth,” WSVN-Channel 7 meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez told her followers on Twitter on Monday.

And when we talk warmth, we mean it. Did you feel it out there over the weekend, with highs into the 80s? The weather service says we broke records in the state. Miami reached 82 and Fort Lauderdale 83, for instance.

The high will still reach around 80 on Monday, but that won’t last long. And after the cool-down to around 60 at night and early morning, the high will reach only into the mid-70s on Tuesday before cooling off again to the mid-60s.

Enjoy it while it lasts. The afternoon high is forecast to return to the 80s later in the week, although forecasters say the overnight lows will dip below 70. So maybe you still will need a sweatshirt and some churros and hot chocolate.

