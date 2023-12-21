How cold will Miami get for Nochebuena? Will it rain on Christmas? Check the forecast

Tropical storm-like wind gusts, rain and chilly temperatures have recently dominated South Florida’s weather.

So, what will happen during the Christmas weekend? How cold will it get on Nochebuena? Will it rain on Christmas?

Here’s the forecast for Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach for the holiday weekend:

A cloudy weekend

A cloudy holiday weekend is forecast as a low-pressure system approaches the region from the west, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

“I think it should be fairly rain-free other than maybe some Atlantic showers,” weather service senior meteorologist Robert Garcia told the Miami Herald on Wednesday afternoon.

Friday should start the weekend with a few clouds, a rain chance of 20% or less and temperature highs in the mid-70s.

From Friday night to Sunday night (Christmas Eve), expect more clouds with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the mid-70s.

The mostly dry conditions might end Monday (Christmas) with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs are anticipated in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.

“On Christmas night and into Tuesday, it will be knocking on our doorstep,” he said about the low pressure.

What weather hazards will affect South Florida?

Despite the lack of strong wind gusts, rain and chilly temperatures, there are other weather hazards you should keep in mind, according to the weather agency.

Rip currents: A high risk of rip currents through Sunday is expected to be the highlight of South Florida’s weekend forecast. The rip currents could be life-threatening, and swimming is not recommended.

High surf: There is a limited risk of breaking waves for swimmers.

Marine hazard: There is an elevated risk of sustained winds of 20-33 knots and/or seas 7 feet or greater through Saturday. Captains of small boats could encounter hazardous rough seas. By Sunday, the risk for small crafts will be limited, but captains should continue to exercise caution.