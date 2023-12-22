A cold moon will rise over Kansas after Christmas. Here’s when you can see it

The final full moon of the year is set to rise over the Sunflower State on Tuesday night, but expected cloud cover might make it harder to see from Wichita.

December’s full moon — known as the “cold moon” — will rise the night of Dec. 26 this year. According to global online clock Time and Date, the sun will set at 5:16 p.m. that evening, but the moon will rise around 4:50 p.m. Central Standard Time.

After the winter solstice, which took place Thursday, the days start getting longer, so Kansas residents can expect a marginally shorter night to observe the moon Tuesday.

Why is December’s moon called the cold moon?

This month’s full moon will be illuminated Tuesday night, and the proximity to the winter solstice means the moon is along its highest path in the sky, the Farmers’ Almanac notes.

The name cold moon comes from the Mohawk language, the Farmers’ Almanac says, referring to a full moon in a month often bringing frigid temperatures. Many moon names come from Indigenous cultures, and other names for December’s full moon include the Long Night Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon and the Winter Maker Moon, among others.

To Kansans, the cold moon should appear full Christmas night and Wednesday, Dec. 27, as well, according to the almanac. In 2022, the cold moon rose Dec. 7.

Weather forecast for Wichita, Kansas

While there’s no promise of a white Christmas for Wichita this year, there is a slight chance of snow in the forecast.

The National Weather Service forecast as of Friday afternoon indicates fog early Saturday morning, with a cloudy, gusty day expected and possible thunderstorms Saturday night. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected on Sunday for Christmas Eve, with a 70% chance of precipitation in the forecast.

On Christmas Day, the NWS expects a 40% chance of precipitation before noon, be it snow or rain, with a low around 38 degrees during the day.

Above normal temperatures through Saturday with rain returning late on Saturday. It'll be turning windy and much colder on Christmas day with rain mixing with snow. Some accumulations may be possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/95rXEnRwEc — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 22, 2023

Tuesday night, when the cold moon will rise, the forecast shows mostly cloudy conditions with a low around 29 degrees.

How to see December’s full cold moon

While you can use a telescope or binoculars for a better view, most should be able to easily see the cold moon with the naked eye so long as cloud cover doesn’t hamper the view.

NASA recommends you visit a remote location or move away from sources of light pollution and allow your eyes time to adjust to better view the moon.

In addition to the full moon, astronomy site Space.com notes three other planets should be visible Tuesday night with the naked eye: Jupiter, Venus and Saturn.