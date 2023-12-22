A cold moon will rise over Kentucky after Christmas. Here’s when you can see it

The final full moon of the year is set to rise over the Bluegrass State Tuesday night, but expected cloud cover might make it harder to see from Lexington.

December’s full moon — known as the “cold moon” — will rise the night of Dec. 26 this year. According to global online clock Time and Date, the sun will set at 5:24 p.m. that evening, but the moon will rise around 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

After the winter solstice, which took place Thursday, the days start getting longer once more, so Kentucky residents can expect a marginally shorter night to observe the moon Tuesday.

Why is December’s moon called the cold moon?

This month’s full moon will be illuminated Tuesday night, and the proximity to the winter solstice means the moon is along its highest path in the sky, the Farmers’ Almanac notes.

The name cold moon comes from the Mohawk language, the Farmers’ Almanac says, referring to a full moon in a month often bringing frigid temperatures. Many moon names come from Indigenous cultures, and other names for December’s full moon include the Long Night Moon, Frost Exploding Trees Moon and the Winter Maker Moon, among others.

To Kentuckians, the cold moon should appear full Christmas night and Wednesday, Dec. 27, as well, according to the almanac. In 2022, the cold moon also rose Dec. 26.

Weather forecast for Lexington, Kentucky

While temperatures should be relatively mild this weekend into early next week, Lexington residents should expect rain.

The National Weather Service forecast as of Friday afternoon shows a 50% chance of showers Saturday continuing into Saturday night. While the skies are expected to clear up Sunday for Christmas Eve, rain is set to return Sunday night and continue with increasing chances after 1 p.m. Monday for Christmas Day.

Tuesday night, when the cold moon will rise, there’s a 40% chance of showers in the evening, the NWS says, with cloudy conditions and a low around 39 degrees Fahrenheit.

How to see December’s full cold moon

While you can use a telescope or binoculars for a better view, most should be able to easily see the cold moon with the naked eye so long as cloud cover doesn’t hamper the view.

NASA recommends you visit a remote location or move away from sources of light pollution and allow your eyes time to adjust to better view the moon.

In addition to the full moon, astronomy site Space.com notes three other planets should be visible Tuesday night with the naked eye: Jupiter, Venus and Saturn.

Do you have a question about the environment in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.