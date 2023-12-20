The cold moon: Why December's full moon is the longest of the year and when to see it

December is a time when most people are focused on family gatherings, holidays and the upcoming new year, but it's also a time when one of the most significant full moons of the year occurs — the cold moon, or long moon as it is also called.

"The long moon is mostly due to the season we're in rather than the moon itself," said Chris Sirola, astronomer at the University of Southern Mississippi. "We're approaching the winter solstice, when our hemisphere is at its maximum tilt away from the Sun as it gets.

"For us on the ground, it means daytime is at a minimum and night at its maximum duration for the year. A full moon near the winter solstice will be in the night sky longer than any other time during the year since night lasts the longest."

December's long moon, also called the cold moon, will be the longest full moon of 2023.

The shortest day of the year

According to timeanddate.com, the Winter Solstice occurs on Dec. 21 and there will be 10 hours and two minutes of daylight. That's in stark contrast to the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the coming year, June 20, with 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight.

There's also something else that factors into the cold moon.

"The plane of the moon's orbit also gets into the act," Sirola said. "Most moons in the solar system orbit the equators of their planets.

"Ours is an exception. Its orbit is nearly lined up with the Earth's orbital plane rather than the Earth's equator. What this means is that the moon is roughly opposite of the Sun during a full moon. So, if the Sun is low in the sky during the day, the full moon will be high in the sky during the night."

It's an event that has been long recognized and called by many names.

Native American names for the cold moon

According to the Farmers' Almanac, Native American tribes had various names for December's full moon.

Winter moon - Shoshone

Dead of winter moon - Inupiat

Snow moon - Cherokee and Haida

Popping trees moon - Arapaho and Oglala

Evergreen moon - Comanche

Little spirit moon - Ojibwe and Chippewa

Moon of respect - Hopi

Storytelling moon - Catawba

More: Shop local this holiday season and give gifts they can't find anywhere else. See where.

When to see the cold moon

Date: Dec. 26

Moonrise: 4:39 p.m. in Central Mississippi

Peak illumination: 6:33 p.m.

Moonset: 7:49 a.m., Dec. 27

"That's a little over 15 hours of full moon; the average being 12 hours," Sirola said. "Because the full moon is pretty bright and in the opposite direction from the Sun, we may even be able to see it before sunset and after sunrise."

Do you have a story idea? Contact Brian Broom at 601-961-7225 or bbroom@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How to watch December's cold moon, the longest full moon of 2023