Phoenix resident were expected to feel cold temperatures in the morning Wednesday and enjoy sunny conditions throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service Phoenix.

The weather service expected the high to be 62 degrees and the low to be 43 degrees.

With the anticipated cold temperatures on Wednesday morning, the weather service advised residents of the Valley to be cautious about potential impacts. These impacts were expected to include hardships for the homeless population, negative effects on pets that are not accustomed to such low temperatures and potential damage to plants sensitive to freezing temperatures, as stated by the weather service.

According to the weather service, there was a 0% chance of freezing temperatures (32 degrees or less) in the metro Phoenix area on Wednesday morning.

Although temperatures were not expected to drop below freezing in the Valley, meteorologist Austin Jamison mentioned that plants would still be affected by the cold temperatures.

"It doesn't necessarily take freezing temperatures for the sensitive landscaping plants," Jamison said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cold morning followed by sunny day expected for Phoenix