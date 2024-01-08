Cold Murder Case of Black Boy Goes To Trial. You Won’t Believe Who The Star Suspect Is

The body of a Black boy was found in the woods by a Georgia cemetery over 20 years ago. The case went cold for years until the police identified their suspect: the boy’s mother. Now, she’s on trial facing murder charges.



What Happened?

Authorities said the 6-year-old boy was removed from school in Charlotte, NC in 1998 and relocated to Georgia with his mother, per 11Alive’s report. However, in February of the following year, police found his remains near a cemetery in DeKalb County. They estimated that he was there for about three to six months.

Black denies any foul play, but she never reported her son missing nor sought medical help for him, the report said. Prosecutors charged her with two counts of felony murder, two counts of cruelty to children, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another.

Bombshell Testimonies from Trial

William Hamilton Sr., the boy’s biological father, testified last week claiming he received child support papers in the mail without knowing his child was dead, per 11Alive’s trial coverage. He claimed that ehenever he tried to see his boy in person, Black would always lie about his whereabouts.



Black’s ex-husband, Laquese Black, also testified last week that he asked to speak with his stepson back in 2005 but claimed Black put a random boy on the phone who was “supposed to be William.”

The medical examiner, Dr. Jane Turner, testified Monday that Tylenol and Benadryl were discovered in William’s toxicology report. She also said she reviewed the anthropology report which suggested the boy’s body sustained damage from animal scavenging but didn’t rule out the possibility of traumatic injury by a person.

As Black’s trial continues this week, she maintains her innocence and is being held without bail.

