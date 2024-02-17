A cold Saturday ahead in Louisville
WLKY Meteorologist Daniel Johnson has the latest forecast.
Amazon alleged in a legal filing published Friday morning that the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unconstitutional. SpaceX and Trader Joe's -- companies that, like Amazon, have repeatedly faced labor law violations from the federal agency -- have recently made similar attacks that threaten national worker protections. This is just Amazon's latest attempt to block union organizing in its fulfillment centers.
Hello, and welcome to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Mary Ann dropped some hot takes, Karyne jumped back in the saddle and Alex tagged along for the ride. Karyne wanted to talk about the latest round at the intersection of AI and crypto, while Alex riffed on Hippo Harvest's $21 million fundraise for indoor robot farming.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Check out these latest enchanting deals below from Ryobi, Makita, Milwaukee, and DeWalt as they continue to cast their spell on the tool aficionados
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
The 40 starting spots for the 2024 Daytona 500 have been decided.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
A possible government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
In July 2022, someone sent Google a batch of malicious code that could be used to hack Chrome, Firefox, and PCs running Microsoft Defender. More than a year later in November 2022, Google’s Threat Analysis Group, the company’s team that investigates government-backed threats, published a blog post analyzing those exploits and the Heliconia framework. Google’s researchers concluded that the code belonged to Variston, a Barcelona-based startup that was unknown to the public.
Spring training kicks off with pitchers and catchers reporting. Here's what fantasy managers need to monitor.
In 2017, "new retail" began appearing in Alibaba's earnings reports. Coined by the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, the term "new retail" refers to the seamless integration of online and offline retail. Six years later, Alibaba is having a moment of reckoning with this strategy as it looks to offload some of its offline retail assets.
These women are done with dating. Here's what made them choose the single life — and why they "don't need a significant other to make myself happy."
Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said a hotter-than-expected reading on consumer prices doesn't mean the central bank won't be able to cut interest rates in 2024.
Electricity is the only component within the energy index that is still seeing a year-over-year increase in inflation.
Sony said Wednesday it won’t launch any new blockbuster first-party PlayStation exclusives until at least early 2025. Sony’s 2024 fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31, 2025.
Meta has taken down a network of fake Facebook accounts that posed as US military families and anti-war activists.
The more than 100% soar in Arm stock is the latest sign that investors can't get enough of the AI trade even if the future benefits can't fully be quantified.
There have only been six successful protests in NBA history.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast breaking down the coaching turnover that took place over the last few days at UCLA.
The Scuderia Ferrari SF-24 takes on the longest-ever F1 season. Said to be 95% changed from the SF-23, it aims to improve on last year's late-season form.