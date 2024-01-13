SoCal to see cool temperatures this weekend
Cooler temperatures continue through the weekend in Southern California but next week should bring warmer temperatures in some parts.
In 2023, the effects of climate change were so pronounced that scientists confirmed it would be the warmest year in recorded history before December even began.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
NASA’s X-59 Quesst supersonic commercial jet will have its flight test livestreamed on January 12.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
These power banks, rechargeable lights and warm winter duds can keep you comfortable during Mother Nature's worst.
CES 2024 is here! The TechCrunch team is in Las Vegas this week to take in all of the action and decipher what it means to you. Kicking off the first day were some bigger announcements from companies, including Nvidia, LG, Sony and Samsung.
What you need to know about Formula E's tenth season that kicks off January 13.
Brunswick, the biggest recreational boat maker in the world, isn’t sitting pat waiting for the future to happen. CEO David Foulkes has been pushing the boating and marine tech company into the future — and CES was the best place to show off its latest wares.
This year's Awesome Games Done Quick charity speedrun marathon starts on Sunday, January 14. Here's how to watch it and how to donate to Prevent Cancer Foundation.
Open banking -- where traditional banks can share data, and build new services, by way of APIs that bring their ageing systems into the 21st century -- has seen its biggest traction to date in mature economies, where the vast majority of consumers and businesses already have bank accounts; are au fait with digital transactions; and are receptive to trying out new approaches to everyday problems if that can save them time and money. Prometeo, a startup out of Uruguay building channels to enable open banking across Latin America, is today announcing that it has picked up $13 million in funding to expand its business. Since its founding in 2018, Prometeo has grown so far on relatively lean funding.
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
To give passkeys the credit they deserve, top security experts agree that the new way of logging in comes with greater security. Like every other security advancement from SMS-based multifactor authentication to hardware authentication keys, however, adoption lags because people still hesitate to make the leap.