Cold snap expected to hit Northeast Louisiana next week: What to know

Northeast Louisiana is in for some extremely cold weather Monday through Wednesday as an artic blast is expected to breeze through the country.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are forecast to plummet into the teens and 20s in the four-state region of Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Gusty north winds are expected accompany the arctic air, possibility resulting in single-digit wind chills.

Wintry precipitation may begin to affect the region by late Sunday night through Monday.

"The verdict is still out in terms of certainty with regard to what type of precipitation we'll see," NWS meteorologist Shane Pendleton said. "Rain, freezing rain, sleet − possibility a mix of all of thee above. It looks like we'll see that activity until the day Monday, possibly briefing turning into snow or more likely a mix of snow and freezing rain and sleet, all of the above."

The precipitation will continue through Monday before tapering off Tuesday night and followed by the cold air that is expected to linger.

Temperatures are expected take a nose dive Tuesday morning, Pendleton said, with temperatures expected to be between 10 and 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Wednesday morning is predicted to be cold again with temperatures likely in the teens but will climb back into the 40s.

The City of Monroe will open a warming station 11 a.m. Sunday at the Liller Marbles Community Center, 2950 Renwick Street, in response to the cold weather.

The station will be equipped with cots and Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs) and will offer a safe space for individuals seeking shelter from the harsh weather conditions. A limited supply of blankets will also be available.

The City of Monroe Water System is encouraging a few simple practices to help with pipe protection on upcoming days with extended freezing temperatures. Pipe areas to focus on are in attics, garages, and behind closed cabinet doors where pipes are vulnerable due to the unheated interior space.

Outdoor Prevention

Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets from freezing

Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric insulation with some plastic bags and duct tape it into place

Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention

Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer vents or water pipes

Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house

Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

As a last resort, let the faucets drip; as water conversation is important to the City of Monroe

Updated forecasts are available at weather.gov and on the social media pages for the National Weather Service in Shreveport and Lake Charles.

