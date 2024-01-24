Cold snap leads to high water from ice dams on some Anchorage waterways

Jan. 24—The cold snap that's gripped Southcentral Alaska has led to the formation of small ice dams in parts of Anchorage as well as the Copper River Basin, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say dams and high water have been observed on Chester and Ship creeks and may occur through Sunday on other streams throughout the region that still have open water. High temperatures around the city are expected to hover in the low single digits through the weekend.

Elevated water levels can be reported to the Alaska Pacific River Forecast Center at nws.ar.aprfc@noaa.gov