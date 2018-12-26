Cold, snowy weather to plunge into southwestern US by Friday

As cold air plunges southward, heavy snow and treacherous travel will threaten the Four Corners region beginning on Thursday night.

While ski resorts, winter sports enthusiasts and snow lovers will be delighted by the upcoming weather, the snow could prove to be disruptive for those hitting the road toward the end of the week.

A shot of arctic air will plunge into the West and Rockies late this week, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jack Boston.

Snow will accompany the leading edge of this fresh wave of cold, with snowflakes expected to first fly across the Great Basin on Thursday.

The snow will quickly ramp up in intensity as it spreads into portions of northern and eastern Arizona, southern Colorado and much of New Mexico Thursday night through Friday.



Roads may initially be wet due to relatively mild weather ahead of the storm. However, as cold air takes hold, the snow can quickly accumulate on the pavement.

Enough snow for shovels and plows to be needed is forecast for places such as Winslow, Arizona, and Gallup, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Tucumcari, Truth or Consequences and Roswell, New Mexico.

Albuquerque may pick up its largest snowfall of the season so far with this storm, as 3-6 inches of snow are forecast to fall. The city's largest snowfall so far this winter is 0.3 of an inch on Dec. 2.

People heading out to work on Friday morning in the city should use extreme care, as snow will have already begun by this time.

The storm may strengthen just far enough east of Flagstaff, Arizona, for this area to miss out on the heaviest snow. Still, enough snow to make for slick travel around the town is expected on Thursday night and early Friday.



Highs will be held in the 20s F from Flagstaff to Albuquerque on Friday, when daytime temperatures are typically in the 40s.

Gusty winds will create even lower AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures, generally in the teens, as well as localized whiteouts and blowing and drifting snow.

Motorists on secondary roads and portions of interstates 10, 25 and 40 should prepare for reduced visibility and slick, snow-covered areas. This includes I-25's Raton Pass in New Mexico.

Before heading out, make sure your vehicle is properly equipped to handle cold conditions and snowy roads by ensuring vehicle fluids are full, the battery is well charged and tire treads are not too worn.

During Friday night, snow can spread into portions of the Texas Panhandle and perhaps as far north as the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Travel around Amarillo and Lubbock, Texas, could be slippery for the start of the weekend.

Conditions will remain chilly, but turn drier across the Four Corners states during the last weekend of 2018.

Another round of cold and snow is possible across the interior West around New Year's Eve.