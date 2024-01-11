A cold and snowy weekend is in the forecast. How much snow can Erie expect in storm?

A weekend storm may bring more snow than Erie has had so far this winter, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Cleveland.

Strong winds will sweep a cold front into the central Great Lakes from Friday night into Saturday. Up to 10 inches of snow is expected in Erie on Saturday, according to the forecast.

Erie has had only 8.3 inches of snow this winter. The average snowfall by this point in the season is 46.9 inches, said National Weather Service meteorologist Karen Clark.

Storm starts Friday with strong winds

This weekend's storm will begin Friday with southeast wind gusting as high as 37 mph during the day and 49 mph Friday night.

Blowing snow is expected Saturday as strong winds continue. One to three inches of snow are expected during the day when southwest winds will gust as high as 55 mph.

Blowing snow will continue into Saturday night with three to seven more inches of snow expected.

Temperatures will drop from an expected high of 41 degrees Friday to 20 degrees on Martin Luther King Day on Monday. Wind chill will drop to single digits.

'Significant snowfall' possible

"With that we'll have the potential for lake-effect snow ramping up, primarily Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning," Clark said. "That's uncertain at this point, but it does look like portions of northwestern Pennsylvania toward Lake Erie could see significant snowfall."

The storm could be focused mainly over the lake on Sunday, Clark said. "We will have to pin that down."

Weather advisories or warnings may be issued as forecasters pin down more details on the weather system, Clark said.

