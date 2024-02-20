It’s about to get cold in South Florida. Here’s what to expect in terms of wind chills

You might not want to put your winter jacket away just yet.

Cold winds and dropping temperatures will make it feel like in the 40s in some South Florida cities this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s what to expect in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties:

JC Holder bundles up to walk her Yorkshire terriers, Haven, left, and Pebbles at the Newport Fishing Pier on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Wednesday

Lows in the lower 50s with winds up to 10 mph are forecast early Wednesday morning.

But the cold temperatures and the breezy conditions are expected to make it feel even colder.

Here are the projected wind chills:

▪ Miami-Dade: 51 in Miami; 48 in Opa-locka and Sweetwater; 47 in Kendall; 45 in Homestead.

▪ Broward: 49 in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Deerfield Beach; 48 in Pompano Beach, Coral Springs and Sunrise; 47 in Pembroke Pines; 46 in Weston; 43 in the Miccosukee Reservation.

▪ Palm Beach: 53 in Palm Beach; 50 in Boca Raton; 49 at Palm Beach International Airport; 48 in Boynton Beach and Riviera Beach; 47 in Delray Beach and Lake Worth; 44 to 48 near Lake Okeechobee.

Later, temperature highs should be in the lower 70s, accompanied by winds up to 15 mph.

Expected minimum wind chill temperatures for South Florida in the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Thursday

Lows in the lower to mid-50s with winds up to 10 mph are forecast early Thursday morning.

Expect these wind chills:

▪ Miami-Dade: 56 in Miami; 52 in Sweetwater and Opa-locka; 51 in Kendall; 50 in Homestead.

▪ Broward: 53 in Pompano Beach; 52 in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and Pompano Beach; 51 in Pembroke Pines, Sunrise and Coral Springs; 50 in Weston; 45 in the Miccosukee Reservation.

▪ Palm Beach: 56 in Palm Beach; 53 in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth, Palm Beach International Airport and Riviera Beach; 52 in Delray Beach; 47 to 50 near Lake Okeechobee.

Later, temperature highs should be in the mid-70s with up to 10 mph winds.

Expected minimum wind chill temperatures for South Florida in the morning of Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Friday

The cold breeze should cease by Friday.

Expect a mostly clear morning with lows in the upper 50s, followed by highs in the upper 70s.

South Florida resident Lorraine Rodriguez taking in the sunrise under the cold weather on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024 in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Going to the beach?

If you like to go swimming in these temperatures, know that a moderate to high risk of rip currents remains in effect in South Florida through Saturday. Swimming is not recommended.

Breaking waves could cause hazardous conditions near the Palm Beach County coastline.

If you opt for a boat ride, know that captains of small boats should exercise caution through Saturday as waves of at least 7 feet are expected in some areas.