How cold will it get? Florida will feel the 20s, 30s and 40s, depending on where you are
Get ready to wait in line for hot chocolate and churros. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the low 40s in parts of South Florida this week, as cold temperatures linger from a passing cold front.
Monday night through Thursday morning are expected to be chilly, but temperatures will drop overnight, with Tuesday night the coldest, according to meteorologist Sean Miller at the National Weather Service in Miami.
While the cold front will be out of the area by Monday evening, Miller said, temperatures are forecast to linger the rest of the week. High temperatures will generally only reach into the 60s.
How cold will it get in South Florida?
Temperatures in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are forecast to drop into the high-40s Monday. On Tuesday, forecast to be the coldest day of this week, temperatures will dip into the low-40s.
Fort Lauderdale will be one of the warmest areas, with a low of 49 Monday night and a low of 43 Tuesday night. The rest of Broward, including Davie, Hollywood and Pembroke Pines, will be slightly chillier, with the forecast calling for a low of 47 late Monday.
Miami-Dade will also see similar drops in temperature. On Monday night, expect a low of 48, including in Homestead, Miami, Hialeah, Doral and Kendall.
On Tuesday night, expect it to be even colder, in the low-40s. Miami Beach and Coral Gables will be one of the warmer spots, with a low of 46 and 45, respectively. Homestead will be one of the coldest areas with a low of 42.
If you hate the cold, take a trip to the Keys. Lows will be in the 50s in Key West and Marathon on Monday night. Key Largo is forecast to see a low of 49 on Tuesday.
A strong cold front will blow through the #FloridaKeys on Monday morning bringing with it a chance of showers and possibly a T-storm in the morning. Monday and Tuesday will be blustery with cooler temperatures for the remainder of the week. #flwx #KeyWest #KeyLargo #Marathon pic.twitter.com/JS6wVZiE0n
— NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) January 31, 2021
Well, will it at least be sunny in South Florida?
There’s a good chance of showers Monday morning into the afternoon, with one or two storms possible, according to the National Weather Service. The biggest threats will be lightning strikes and gusty winds with the storms.
The good news: Not a lot of rain will fall for the rest of the week. Temperatures are also expected to rise by the weekend.
A cold front will move through South Florida this morning bringing some showers and possibility of a storm or two. Primary impacts will be lightning strikes and gusty winds with the storms. Lows tonight will get down into the 40s, except around 50 west coast metro areas. #flwx pic.twitter.com/CHA9pOGG3K
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 1, 2021
Can I escape the cold if I go to Central and North Florida?
If you’re planning a road trip, wear lots of layers. Some inland parts of the state, especially in Central and North Florida, could see temperatures in the 20s and 30s, so expect the cold snap to bring frost if you’re north of Lake Okeechobee.
Orlando, for example, is forecast to have a low of 39 Monday and a low of 37 Tuesday. There’s also a a wind chill advisory through Tuesday morning, which means it will feel colder than what the temperature really is because of the wind. Forecasters expect it to feel like its between 28 to 33 degrees.
Tallahassee will also have a low of 33 on Monday and Tuesday. Tampa will be slightly warmer though still pretty chilly. The forecast is calling for temps to be in the low 40s. For the Super Bowl in Tampa on Sunday, it should warm up to the 60s, forecasters say.
Miller said forecasts indicate temperatures could begin to rise toward the weekend. But the forecaster said authorities should make shelter arrangements now for the homeless. ““This will be the time to check up on those folks.”