How cold will South Florida get this weekend? Here’s what you need to know

Folks, take out your sweaters and keep your winter jackets handy this weekend.

A cold front is forecast across South Florida following a mostly warm work week, forecasters say.

On Thursday, highs were expected around 80 degrees followed by a few showers in the evening thanks to a warm front, but that will soon change.

How cold will it get in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach? Here’s the latest weather update from the National Weather Service:

Friday

The weekend will start with patchy fog in the morning and continue with a few showers Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s and 5 to 10 mph winds. Additional showers are possible in the evening.

Saturday

Temperatures are set to drop considerably overnight into Saturday morning with lows in the mid-50s to lower 60s, with the coldest areas near Lake Okeechobee, as the front moves into South Florida.

Highs on Saturday afternoon should be in the mid-60s to the low-70s before temperatures are expected to drop further that night, Miami-based National Weather Service forecaster George Rizzuto told the Miami Herald. Winds from 10 to 15 mph are anticipated with up to 25-mph wind gusts.

“But we are really going to cool off a little bit more Saturday night into Sunday morning,” Rizzuto said. “That will be the cooler morning of the two for this weekend.”

Sunday

Early Sunday morning, lows are anticipated in the mid-40s to mid-50s.

The temperature will feel much colder due to breezy conditions, and it could feel like the low 30s near Lake Okeechobee. Near the coast, the temperature will feel like the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s to the upper 60s.

This map shows areas that have an excessive cold risk. Inland portions of South Florida have a limited risk of excessive cold, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Monday

Overnight temperature lows should be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s, the start of a warming trend, forecasters say. Anticipate a mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Jan 18 Midday Update - Clouds remain across South Florida as a front lingers over the straits. This warm front is expected to slowly move northward tonight before the next cold front arrives late Friday. Some showers are possible this afternoon and again on Friday. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ljzlcaga01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 18, 2024