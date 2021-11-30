SAUK RAPIDS — A Cold Spring man has been charged after being accused of punching a woman in the face last week, according to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County court.

Joshua Robert Quade, 26, faces two felony domestic assault charges.

According to the complaint against him, Sauk Rapids Police responded to a report of a man assaulting a woman around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 in a silver van parked on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Sauk Rapids.

While driving to the scene, an officer stopped a vehicle matching the description of the van and observed a man and a woman inside. The man was later identified as Quade, who had an active felony warrant for his arrest, the complaint said.

The officer observed blood on Quade's hand and the woman's face. The woman told police they engaged in a mutual assault prior to the arrival of law enforcement and didn't remember what happened but said they were arguing and punched each other, the complaint said.

The woman told police Quade took her cell phone at one point when she tried to call 911, and she said she feared Quade.

The woman was later cited for a misdemeanor domestic assault, according to the complaint.

Quade was observed to have a strong odor of alcohol coming from him and had a hard time maintaining his balance when talking to police, the complaint said. He was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Cloud Hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Quade was previously convicted of felony terroristic threats in Stearns County in 2013. He has a felony conviction for violating a no contact order in 2014 and was convicted of fifth-degree felony assault in 2017.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Cold Spring man charged with punching woman in the face