Cold Springs student charged with making terrorist threats

Dec. 15—A Cold Springs High School student has been arrested and charged with making terrorist threats.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Carmel Anthony Messina, 18, of Bremen, at the high school on Friday of last week. Deputies said Messina made a threat on Thursday, Dec. 9 to other students. He was taken to the Cullman County Detention Center.

"As soon as school administration was notified, proper procedure was followed which included contacting law enforcement," the Cullman County School system said in a statement. "Law enforcement decided that there was enough evidence to make an arrest in this case."

Though threats of student violence have recently captured national attention with the Nov. 30 shooting in Oxford, Mich. that left four students dead, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Wednesday that his office always takes each report of a student threatening violence seriously, regardless of current-event headlines.

"We've never changed our policies when it comes to taking seriously the validity of any threat that we receive," said Gentry. "We try to take every one seriously and validate all of them.

"I appreciate our deputies' quick response in this case," he added. "Once we received the information, they were quick to respond and address the issues that were related to the report that was made. Once we were alerted of the threat, we took immediate action, and our deputies worked alongside the investigators to resolve the issue."